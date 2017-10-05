Tien Sa port will be reserved to serve cruise ships under the city's project on developing sea-based economy by 2025 with vision to 2030. (Photo: congtrinhthuy.com)

– The Da Nang city People’s Committee has recently approved a project on developing sea-based economy by 2025 with vision to 2030, aiming to build the central city into a maritime economic hub with explosive growth in companion with environment protection and sustainable development.To implement the project, the city will need over 19 trillion VND (835.9 million USD) for the 2017-2020 period, 13 trillion VND (571.9 million USD) for 2021-2025 and 17 trillion VND (747.9 million USD) for 2026-2030.The city targets tourism growth of 13-14 percent during 2016-2025 and 13 percent during 2026-2030, while the output of processed aquatic products for exports would increase by 12-13 percent per year by 2025 and 8-10 percent per year by 2030. Local ports will raise their annual throughput to 12-13 million tonnes of commodities.Along with branching out new tourism products, yacht industry and coastal tourism infrastructure, the city will focus resources on developing maritime transport.Accordingly, Tien Sa port will be reserved to serve cruise ships and Lien Chieu is set to become the major cargo port in the city. More inland container ports (ICDs) will be built to facilitate import-export activities as well as commodity transportation through the East-West Economic Corridor that links Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.The city has formed policy to support training for logistic human resources and arranged experts to research marine economic development policies. Project on container transportation between Tien Sa and Lien Chieu has been set up to improve speed of the boats.Regarding seafood exploitation, the city will upgrade Tho Quang fishing port to the top-grade national standard one, aiming to become one of the five fishery hubs in the country. A fleet of high-capacity composite and steel fishing vessels will be developed while equipment, machines and fishing nets will be modernised to improve product quality.Connections among fishermen, cooperatives and logistics and distribution businesses will be set up as well.The Da Nang College of Food Industry will be upgraded to university level to train high-quality human resource in seafood cultivation and processing.The city will pay due attention to enhancing management capacity for fisheries surveillance force, investing in information management system for fishing grounds and communication equipment for fishing vessels to ensure safety for fishermen.It also works to build a project on tuna exploitation and exports and ask Japan to support local fishermen with tuna fishing techniques.State-of-the art waste water treatment will be built in Tho Quang boat shelter. The city encourages businesses to use green production technology to reduce waste and sewage, save energy and materials as well as effectively handle pollution.-VNA