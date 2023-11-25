For over 10 generations, Huynh Van Muoi’s family in Man Thai village has been dedicated to the sea. When he was invited by the Da Nang Museum to join a meeting of the “Da Nang Cultural Heritage Festival”, he brought along his family’s fishing equipment to share stories about fishing life and fish sauce-making, a traditional craft of the village.

With a coastline stretching 92 km, Da Nang is home to numerous coastal fishing villages like Mân Thái, Nam Ô, Mỹ Khê, and Thanh Khê, which have existed since ancient times. Over the years, long-lasting practices in these coastal communities have shaped their unique culture, further enriching the region’s cultural identity.

One of the key highlights of the Festival is a photo exhibition, showcasing images of the past and the remarkable development journey of the city over the years.

The general public is also given the chance to join entertaining activities that showcase the coastal culture, such as learning to weave traditional fishing tools, creating and dyeing nets, making fish sauce, and participating in traditional folk games./.

VNA