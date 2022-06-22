At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Secretary of the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang hosted a reception on June 22 for newly-appointed Consul General of Laos in Da Nang Souphanh Hadaoheuang.



During the meeting, Quang highlighted the great relations between the two Parties and States, saying that Da Nang always appreciates its friendship with Laos.



He expressed his hope that the Lao consul general will contribute to promoting friendship and cooperation between central provinces of Vietnam with Lao localities and partners.



For his part, Souphanh Hadaoheuang promised to do his best to maintain and further develop the Vietnam - Laos relationship.



In the 2018 - 2022 period, Da Nang spent 115.9 billion VND (4.98 million USD) to support localities in Laos. The central city has also coordinated the Lao central and southern provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Sekong, Salavan and Savannakhet to implement programmes and projects across fields such education, planning for socio-economic development, and infrastructure development.



Da Nang and Lao provinces have shared experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years. The Vietnamese city has donated 50,000 masks, 2,500 bottles of antiseptic solution and 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) in cash to help the Lao provinces overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic.



As scheduled, Quang will lead a delegation from Da Nang to pay working tours to the Lao provinces in early July as part of activities to further strengthen cooperation and friendship on the occasion of the Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022 between the two countries./.