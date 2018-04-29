The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2018, which is scheduled to kick off on April 29, carrying the theme “The Legends of Bridges” (Photo: VNA)

– Nearly 350,000 tourists are expected to visit the central city of Da Nang on April 30 (the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day) and May 1 (the International Labour Day), showing a year-on-year rise of 10.2 percent.According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the figure will include some 108,930 foreign tourists, mainly from Northeast Asia such as the Republic of Korea, China and Japan, and over 234,000 domestic ones, representing a yearly increase of 28.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.The number of holidaymakers is projected to surge because the holiday coincides with the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2018, which is scheduled to kick off on April 29, carrying the theme “The Legends of Bridges”.Seven international teams, including three coming for the first time, and the host will compete in the event. In addition to France, the US, Italy and Portugal, the event will see debutants Surex Firma Rodzinna from Poland, Vulcan Display Fireworks from Hong Kong (China), and GFF from Sweden.A string of activities will be hosted on the sidelines of the firework competition, including a food festival, a flash mob dance performance for students, and a street carnival show.Da Nang is a popular tourist destination of in the central part of Vietnam. The online marketplace and hospitality service Airbnb announced a list of the world’s top 10 destinations for the 2018, in which Da Nang ranked fifth in booking surges of up to 255 percent.The city, which hosted the APEC Economic Leaders Week last November, attracted nearly 2.3 million international tourists in 2017, up 37 percent compared to the preceding year.- VNA