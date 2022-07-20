Under the project, Da Nang aims to become Asia's leading tourist destination, and a center for high-end eco-tourism and international-standard Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism by 2045.

To that end, the city will focus on major development orientations on tourism development space, infrastructure, development of tourism products, human resources, travel agents, investment in the sector, tourism promotion, digital transformation, and management of risks, disasters and diseases.

It will strengthen State management over tourism activities, form a tourism culture and better mechanisms and policies to develop the non-smoke industry, while developing and managing infrastructure to serve tourism.

Attention will also be paid to intensifying cooperation in tourism development and the post-COVID-19 recovery./.

