The fireworks show of the team from Poland (Photo: VNA)

– The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2018, themed “The Legends of Bridges”, kicked off on the banks of the Han River in the evening of April 30.Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city Huynh Duc Tho said the DIFF is a pride of Da Nang. It has helped bring the city closer to people in Vietnam and other countries and created an image of a young and dynamic city that always moves forwards, he said.With the theme “The Legends of Bridges”, participating teams will introduce their homelands’ history, culture and miracles through fireworks, he noted, adding that bridges are the symbol of connectivity, connecting Da Nang with friends in the five continents and with the future.Teams Da Nang of Vietnam and Surex Firma Rodzinna of Poland were the first to show their fireworks in the festival on April 30.Local people and visitors will have a chance to enjoy magnificent fireworks displays of teams from France and the US on May 26, Italy and Hong Kong (China) on June 2, and Sweden and Portugal on June 9. The best two teams will perform in the finale on June 30.Apart from the overall theme “The Legend of Bridges”, each of the fireworks nights also takes its own theme, namely Love, Time, Happiness, Desire, and Friendship.The festival, first held in 2008, will also include a carnival with 12 floats representing 12 bridges of Da Nang and artists from the participating nations and territory, a culinary programme offering hundreds of typical dishes from nationwide, along with many other activities.-VNA