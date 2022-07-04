Business Tra fish exports to UK soar six-fold Vietnam’s tra fish export increased by 83.2% in the first half of this year, the highest growth rate among fishery products, the latest data by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) showed.

Business PV GAS’s after-tax profit hits nearly 300 million USD in 6 months The Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) posted a after-tax profit of nearly 7 trillion VND (300 million USD) in the first six months of 2022, up 87% compared to the target and 59% year-on-year.

Business PV Coating wins contract in Myanmar PetroVietnam Coating JSC, a member of PetroVietnam Gas JSC, has won a contract to coat a 14-inch, 9.5km-long marine pipeline using anti-corrosion method and reinforced concrete as part of a mining project run by Thailand's PTTEP Group in Myanmar.

Business Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.72% in Q2 Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product in the second quarter of this year was estimated to increase 7.72% year-on-year, higher than the growth rates in the same quarters during the 2011-2021 period, the General Statistics Office has reported.