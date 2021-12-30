Sci-Tech Japanese firms interested in Vietnamese technologies Many Japanese enterprises attending the Japan IT Week Osaka 2022, which concluded on January 21, showed great interest in a face recognition solution named CMC Intelligent Video Analytics and Management System (CIVAMS), and digital transformation solution Cloud MSP researched and developed by CMC Corporation of Vietnam.

Sci-Tech VinFuture Prize honours mRNA vaccine researchers VinFuture Prize, an international award founded in Vietnam to honour scientific achievements, gave out 4.5 million USD worth of prizes to several global scientists on January 20.

Sci-Tech Science - technology strongly changes human's future: seminar Leading scientists of the world and Vietnam looked into the future of energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and global health at a seminar held in Hanoi on January 19 as part of the VinFuture Sci-Tech Week.