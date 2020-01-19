Society Vietnamese people abroad gather for Tet Vietnamese communities all over the world held separate gatherings on January 18 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.

Society Vietnamese expats in Canada celebrate Tet holiday The Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS), which gathers Vietnamese expats living in Canada, held a get-together in Toronto on January 18 to celebrate Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year, which is less than a week away.

Society PM calls on Vietnamese to support poor people ahead of Tet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 18 called on Vietnamese people, firms and agencies both at home and overseas to continue providing relief for disadvantaged people living in far-flung islands and areas as well as those affected by natural disasters and Agent Orange/dioxin.