Sci-Tech Saigon Hi-tech Park to celebrate 20th anniversary The Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago, said the head of its management board.

Sci-Tech OV scientist in France helps promote sustainable rice cultivation in Mekong Delta Dr. Le Toan Thuy, an overseas Vietnamese scientist in France, has joined projects to help Vietnamese managers and farmers effectively develop rice cultivation models in the Mekong Delta region.

Sci-Tech Techfest Mekong 2022 kicks off The startup festival in the Mekong Delta region (Techfest Mekong 2022), themed Khat Vong Vung Dat Chin Rong (Aspiration of the land of nine dragons), opened in Can Tho city on October 19.

Sci-Tech First Vietnam Blockchain Summit opens The Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 officially opened in Hanoi on October 19.