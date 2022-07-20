Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang (R) receives new Singaporean Ambassador Raya Ratnam (Photo: VNA) Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang (R) receives new Singaporean Ambassador Raya Ratnam

– Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang on July 20 had a meeting with newly-appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Raya Ratnam who expressed hope that the central city and Singaporea will continue to promote strong partnership in all fields.Ratnam highlighted the similarities between Singapore and Da Nang in infrastructure system, especially in high-technology infrastructure, and the orientations for high-quality human resources development.For his part, Quang said that in the city’s vision planning, Da Nang considers Singapore as a model for development and hoped more Singaporean firms and investors will invest in Da Nang.The city's leader asked the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Investment Support and Promotion Board to foster collaboration with Singaporean agencies and organisations in Vietnam.He showed his belief that with his capacity and high sense of responsibility, the Singaporean diplomat will help increase investment ties and exchange between Singapore and Da Nang.According to the city's Department of Foreign Affairs, Singapore is an important investment partner of Da Nang with 31 projects worth over 838.6 million USD, ranking second among more than 50 countries and territories investing in the city.