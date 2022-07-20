Da Nang hopes for more investment from Singapore, Russia
Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang on July 20 had a meeting with newly-appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Raya Ratnam who expressed hope that the central city and Singaporea will continue to promote strong partnership in all fields.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang (R) receives new Singaporean Ambassador Raya Ratnam (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang on July 20 had a meeting with newly-appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Raya Ratnam who expressed hope that the central city and Singaporea will continue to promote strong partnership in all fields.
Ratnam highlighted the similarities between Singapore and Da Nang in infrastructure system, especially in high-technology infrastructure, and the orientations for high-quality human resources development.
For his part, Quang said that in the city’s vision planning, Da Nang considers Singapore as a model for development and hoped more Singaporean firms and investors will invest in Da Nang.
The city's leader asked the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Investment Support and Promotion Board to foster collaboration with Singaporean agencies and organisations in Vietnam.
He showed his belief that with his capacity and high sense of responsibility, the Singaporean diplomat will help increase investment ties and exchange between Singapore and Da Nang.
According to the city's Department of Foreign Affairs, Singapore is an important investment partner of Da Nang with 31 projects worth over 838.6 million USD, ranking second among more than 50 countries and territories investing in the city.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang (R) presents a souvenir to the new Russian Consul General in Da Nang Maria Mizonova (Photo: VNA)Also on July 20, Quang also had a meeting with the new Russian Consul General in Da Nang, Maria Mizonova, who showed her hope that Da Nang and Russian localities will foster their connections in the future.
Congratulating Da Nang on the success of its investment promotion forum 2022 and good control over COVID-19 as well as economic recovery and development, Mizonova affirmed that she will do her best to strengthen cooperation between Da Nang and Russia in education, culture and economy.
The diplomat hoped that more Russian investors will come to Da Nang in the coming time.
Quang said that Da Nang attaches great importance to the reinforcement of the Vietnam-Russia ties.
The official said he hoped the Russian diplomat will help promote partnership between Da Nang and Russia not only in the area of diplomacy but also in investment and tourism.
The city's leader called on Russian investors to invest in prioritised areas of Da Nang./.