Da Nang hopes for stronger economic, tourism ties with China
Secretary of the Party Committee of central Da Nang city Nguyen Van Quang received Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo on July 20.
The meeting between Secretary of the Da Nang municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo on July 20. (Photo: VNA)
Quang stressed that the two countries are recording important strides in bilateral relations as seen in the visits to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong in November 2022 and other Vietnamese leaders.
Offering congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery, he said the two sides are working actively to shore up tourism cooperation.
Da Nang always pays attention to and supports activities of foreign enterprises, including those from China, and hopes to foster tourism links, the official said, considering relations between the countries’ localities as a contributor to the overall bilateral ties.
He also called on Xiong to help create favourable conditions for developing economic and tourism connections between Da Nang and Chinese localities.
For his part, the Chinese ambassador underlined the historic significance of the official visit to China by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong right after the 20th National Congress of the CPC.
Both countries have been working unceasingly to strengthen economic and tourism partnerships. In particular, they still maintained relatively high trade revenue during the three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, he went on.
China wishes to encourage its enterprises to invest in Vietnam, of which Da Nang holds advantages for investment attraction, Xiong said, suggesting the city provide assistance for Chinese firms and optimal conditions for their investment here.
He expressed his belief that the cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries will develop even more strongly in all fields, and more Chinese people will spend their holidays in Vietnam, which is home to many beautiful landscapes.