Da Nang hopes for tightened links with Japanese localities, investors
Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang had a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on June 24 to discuss ways for fostering the central city’s relations with Japanese localities and attracting more Japanese investment.
Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang (R) and Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio (centre) at the meeting on June 24 (Photo: VNA)
Yamada highly valued Da Nang’s development over the past years and said it is currently an attractive investment destination.
Many enterprises of Japan have invested successfully and operated well in the city. In the time ahead, cooperation between Japanese firms and Da Nang will grow even more, especially in the IT industry – a sector drawing great attention from local leaders, he noted.
The diplomat expressed his hope that Da Nang and Japanese localities and businesses will record more successful partnerships in the future.
Quang appreciated his guest’s introduction of Japanese investors to his city, adding that Da Nang is pressing on with perfecting mechanisms and building infrastructure to attract investment from Japanese firms and those around the world.
He said he hopes the Japanese Ambassador will continue serving as an important bridge in the development of Japanese businesses and localities’ relations with Da Nang.
In the short term, the city wishes to soon resume seven air routes with Japan so as to help welcome Japanese tourists back after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Da Nang now has official friendship and cooperative relations with four cities of Japan, namely Kawasaki (since 2012), Yokohama (2013), Sakai (2019), and Kisarazu (July 2019). It has also had cooperative ties with many other provinces and cities of the Northeast Asian nation.
With total capital of 932 million USD, Japan ranks first among more than 40 countries and territories investing in Da Nang. Its projects focus on electronic component and equipment production, processing, IT, services, and tourism sectors./.