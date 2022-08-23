Officials from the railway industry in eight ASEAN countries pose for group photo at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Railways Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)’ Conference opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.



As many as 170 delegates and observers from the industry in eight ASEAN countries, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, are participating in the three-day event.



Addressing the conference, Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) General Director Dang Sy Manh said it has applied many flexible measures to successfully organise international rail freight services in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Developing rail freight services is not only a temporary solution during the pandemic but also a long-term orientation of Vietnam's railway industry, he said, adding that it will contribute to promoting trade and socio-economic development between countries in the region and the world.



According to Manh, the corporation has been tasked with finalising solutions for the implementation of the railway development plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, aiming to effectively exploit existing railway lines and connect with international ones.



Priority will be given to building new rail lines that link with international gateway ports, especially in Hai Phong city and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, as well as with those of Laos and Cambodia.



Within the framework of the event, the delegates will visit Da Nang station to learn about the VNR’s operation and Hoi An ancient town to learn about Vietnamese culture, country and people.



The 42nd ASEAN Railway CEOs’ Conference is an annual and rotary activity hosted by railway sectors of ASEAN countries. It offers an opportunity for international organisations, regional and world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of railway equipment to seek cooperation opportunities and represent the latest technologies in the field./.