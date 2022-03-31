Da Nang hosts hot air balloon festival to welcome tourists
The central city of Da Nang held a hot air balloon festival on March 27 as part of an event to celebrate the resumption of international tourism activities, including welcoming the first international flight to the city. The festival showcased 17 colourful hot air balloons in several sizes which fly over the APEC Sculpture Garden located on Bach Dang Street.
The hot air balloon festival opens at the APEC Park on Bach Dang Street in Da Nang Citys Hai Chau District. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang, with its beautiful beaches, targets 3.32 million domestic tourists and 180,000 foreign visitors this year while Quang Nam Province, home to Hoi An, hopes to attract 1.7 million foreign visitors this year. (Photo: VNA)
The Hot Air Balloon Festival attracts a great deal of attention from locals and tourists. (Photo: VNA)
The event, organised by the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) and the municipal Department of Tourism, broadcasting live on Danang FantastiCity fanpage. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors will be brought up to experience and see Da Nang City from above. (Photo: VNA)