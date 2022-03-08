The delegation came to the city on March 7 from localities nationwide to attend the 2022 Million Dollar Round Table organized by the life insurer Manulife Vietnam from March 7 to 9 to honor its outstanding agencies.



In addition to conference and resort events, the guests will follow the local City Tour program to visit Da Nang and the Hoi An ancient town the central province of Quang Nam.



Da Nang has issued its MICE policy in 2022 to support related MICE services providers, thereby aiding the local tourism recovery.



According to the policy, MICE groups consisting 700 guests and above are welcomed at the airport, with cars arranged by the city’s police to guide them from the airport to their hotels. The delegations also receive souvenirs from the authorities./.

