British Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Marcus Winsley speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) - The UK Education and Technology Roadshow 2020 was held in the central city of Da Nang on December 3, attracting the participation of nearly 1,000 local high school and university students.



The iconic red London double-decker bus offering the very best of UK education and technology stopped at the Phan Chau Trinh High School, the VN-UK Institute for Research and Executive Education at the University of Da Nang, and the University of Da Nang - University of Science and Technology.



Students had the chance to learn more about training programmes in the UK and tips to choose one that is suitable, find out UK qualifications and studying programmes in Vietnam, acquire information on Chevening scholarships - the UK's premier governmental scholarship programme, and discover employment opportunities in UK tech companies.



British Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Marcus Winsley said that UK-Vietnam cooperation in education, technology, and skills training plays an important role in the development of both countries.



He expressed his hope that students in Da Nang will get to learn more about link and scholarship programmes and employment opportunities upon graduation.



The roadshow is expected to visit the northern port city of Hai Phong and then HCM City./.