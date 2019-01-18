At the inauguration of the two classes (Source: kinhtedothi.vn)

The supporting centre for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims and poor children in the central city of Da Nang has recently inaugurated two classes for the group.The upgrade of the facilities was sponsored by Canadian charitable organisation Boomer’s Legacy Fundation and a delegation of the Royal Canadian Navy (89 million VND – 3,827 USD) and by the centre (52 million VND – 2,236 USD).To Nam, Chairman of the Da Nang Association for Victims of AO/dioxin, which oversees the centre, thanked the Canadians for their support to help AO victims at the centre enjoy a better educational space.Da Nang houses more than 5,000 AO/dioxin victims, of which 1,400 are children with serious conditions. The centre currently looks after 150 AO children from disadvantaged backgrounds and helps them learn crafts like embroidery, sewing and paper flower making.In 2018, the association raised more than 9 billion VND (387,000 USD) to assist the victims.The US sprayed some 80 million litres of toxic chemicals in Vietnam during the American War, 61 percent of which was Agent Orange, containing 366kg of dioxin. As a result, more than 3 million ha of forested land was destroyed, while basic water and food sources for millions of people were contaminated.Preliminary statistics showed 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin. Tens of thousands of people died from exposure, while millions of others went on to suffer from cancer and other incurable diseases. The children and grandchildren of many victims have been affected with birth deformities.-VNA