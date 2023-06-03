After three years of hiatus, over 5,000 fireworks enthusiasts were once again able to witness the magnificent displays of light and sound along the Han River, creating a familiar and dazzling "feast" for the eyes.

This year's festival features teams from the UK, Poland, Canada, France, Finland, Australia, Italy, and Vietnam.

The host Vietnam took the stage with their presentation showcasing a story of peace and friendship under the theme "Da Nang – The Sound of Peace." The Finnish team, on the other hand, expressed intense emotions and deep love for life in their performance centered around the theme "Igniting the Heart."

Themed “The World Without Distance", the festival is scheduled to take place from June 2 to July 8./.

