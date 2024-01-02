It came nine months after Da Nang International Airport receiving a 4-star rating from Skytrax thanks to its efforts in improving facilities and services to enhance passenger experience.

By the end of last year, there were only 19 airports and three airport terminals in the world rated 5 stars by Skytrax.

Amenities highly appreciated by Skytrax include business class lounges, baby strollers, children's play areas, shopping carts, prayer rooms, self-baggage drop and automatic check-in counters.

Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 became the first in Southeast Asia to receive the Welcome Chinese certification in December 2023.

The terminal has been awarded a Gold ranking, which is the highest among the three grades - Silk, Jade, Gold of the Welcome Chinese certificate issued by the Beijing-based research organisation China Tourism Academy under the China National Tourism Administration./.

VNA