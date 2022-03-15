Culture - Sports Japan wants to help Vietnam develop baseball PONY Japan Baseball Association (PJBA) wishes to strengthen cooperation with and support the development of baseball in Vietnam, Jin Matsubara, member of the House of Representatives of Japan and President of the association has said.

Culture - Sports Lai Chau: Culture - tourism week to take place in mid-April A culture and tourism week is scheduled take place in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau from April 14 – 17, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tong Thanh Hai.