At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang have a lot of things in common, especially in terms of geography such as mountains, rivers, sea and large seaports, thus, the two localities will have conditions to exchange and create more opportunities for investors, Nguyen Van Quang, Secretary of the municipal Party’s Committee, has said.



He made the remarks at a reception for a delegation from Kanagawa led by its governor Kuroiwa Yuji on November 17.



Kanagawa is famous for its scenic spots while Da Nang is known for attracting tourists from all over the world, including from Japan, Quang noted.



According to the official, Da Nang has many advantages for Kanagawa to consider investment such as high-tech and information technology, adding that the city is determined to become a financial and cultural centre, especially a high-quality medical centre in the north central and south central coastal regions. Quang expressed his belief that Kuroiwa's visit to Vietnam in general and Da Nang in particular will achieve many good results.



For his part, Kuroiwa said Kanagawa and Vietnam enjoy a good relationship. Vietnamese leaders have attended festivals held in Kanagawa during their visits to Japan.



He said the Japanese delegation, which includes representatives from 25 businesses, will hold a business promotion seminar to attract two-way investment, adding that currently there are 12 Vietnamese enterprises investing in Kanagawa province and 12 Kanagawa firms in Vietnam.



The Kanagawa governor said the visit will enable them to gain more information to encourage businesses of the prefecture to invest in Da Nang in particular and the central region of Vietnam in general.



Earlier the same day, Kuroiwa and his delegation visited and exchanged with lecturers and students of the Da Nang University of Architecture on student training and sharing learning and work opportunities in Kanagawa as well as in Japan./.