Business

Da Nang, Japanese partner sign deal on materials development

The central city and a Japanese partner have signed an agreement to boost scientific research cooperation on technological development of new materials, recycling materials and sustainable building material for green growth.

A signing ceremony between the Da Nang City Innovation Startup Support Centre and Japan's Universal Materials Incubator Co. (Photo: Courtesy of Da Nang City Innovation Startup Support Centre)
A signing ceremony between the Da Nang City Innovation Startup Support Centre and Japan's Universal Materials Incubator Co. (Photo: Courtesy of Da Nang City Innovation Startup Support Centre)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Da Nang authorities and a Japanese partner have signed an agreement to boost scientific research cooperation on technological development of new materials, recycling materials and sustainable building materials for green growth.

The city’s Department of Science and Technology said the Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on new materials technology with a Japanese partner, Universal Materials Incubator Co., a venture capital firm in chemicals, technology and early-stage materials.

The two partners agreed to promote technological exchanges and partnership in start-up innovation, building links between universities, institutes and investors on both sides.

Da Nang and the authorities of Kanagawa prefecture and Kawasaki have been developing close friendships and cultural exchanges for years.

The city, which has hosted the Kanagawa Festival since 2023, has signed cooperation deals with Yokohama, Kawasaki, Nagasaki, Kisarazu, Kinokawa and Sakai, and established ties with 20 other Japanese cities including Mitsuke, Kagoshima, Okayama, Kobe, Yaizu, Fukuoka and Ohtahara.

Da Nang-based Dong A University is seen as the only workforce training centre for the Japanese market in Vietnam.

Japanese investment ranks among the top sources of foreign direct investment in the city, with 301 projects, of which 69 are high-tech industries worth 1.22 billion USD, while creating 50,000 jobs for local employees.

Da Nang city’s Department of Education and Training, in cooperation with the Japanese Consulate General Office in Da Nang, has also launched two Japanese language study classes at Nguyen Luong Bang junior high school in 2026-2030./.

VNA
#Da Nang #materials development #green growth Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Delegates at the launch ceremony of the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10 (Photo: VNA.)

Photo contest highlights Da Nang through international eyes

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the contest’s organising committee, said the competition aims to showcase diverse perspectives from the foreign community, diplomatic missions, international organisations, press agencies, professional and amateur photographers, and visitors.

A pot of Mi Quang (Quang noodles). (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes distinctive cuisine as key tourism attraction

As travellers increasingly seek authentic local experiences, the central coastal city of Da Nang is stepping up efforts to integrate cuisine into tourism itineraries, linking culinary promotion with destination branding and cultural preservation.

The Da Nang Hotel Association and accommodation establishments sign a commitment to work together to implement the Da Nang Green Stay Criteria. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Da Nang introduces criteria for green tourism accommodations

The criteria comprise 219 green standards covering environmental protection, human resources and training, green consumption, visitor experiences, energy efficiency, low-carbon emissions, recycling, biodiversity conservation, native plant species, wastewater management, food safety and the reduction of food waste.

See more

Vietnamese enterprises showcase products at the Vietnam Pavilion during the Foodist Istanbul 2026 fair. (Photo: Vietrade)

Vietnamese goods gain export opportunities in Türkiye, Spain

Vietrade said the programme helped businesses gain practical market information, identify potential products and partners, and better understand requirements on quality, pricing and distribution. Such direct connections are expected to help companies adapt their products and develop more effective export strategies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) receives WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New Delhi, India on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Vietnam actively and responsibly participates in the WTO’s agenda and supports its coordinating role in promoting inclusive and balanced global trade for peace, cooperation and development, while effectively responding to global challenges, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees opportunities to deepen engagement with BRICS: Trade Counsellor

Vietnam could deepen cooperation with BRICS through four main areas: expanding trade and market access; attracting and promoting two-way investment; engaging deeper in global supply chains and logistics networks; and advancing cooperation in science-technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Quang Tri province continues to mobilise resources to complete storm shelters and anchorage areas for fishermen. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri province mobilises resources for fisheries infrastructure

The provincial People's Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to prepare an investment proposal for upgrading and expanding the Con Co storm shelter in Con Co special zone. The project has a total investment of 400 billion VND (15.4 million USD) and is scheduled to be implemented from 2026 to 2028.

A farmer in Tan Phuoc 3 commune, Dong Thap province, harvest pineapples. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation ushers Dong Thap agriculture into modern era

The province’s farmers are gradually embracing advances in science and technology and digital transformation, providing an important impetus for the agricultural sector to shift toward modern production in line with Politburo Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022.

Customers shop for handicrafts at a trade fair in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi handicrafts reach 89 international markets

Major export products include rattan and bamboo products, sedge and wickerware, fine wooden furniture and handicrafts, ceramics, lacquerware and textiles. Many craft village products feature diverse designs and good quality, gradually enhancing their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of cooperation documents and agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Finance Ministry, AFD exchange 48.6 million USD financial cooperation deals

An AFD-funded project in Dien Bien province aims to improve the management and efficient use of water resources and strengthen water regulation between river basins, helping secure water supplies for production and daily life while improving resilience to drought, erosion, flooding and climate change.

The working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnamese minister proposes EAEU open market to Vietnamese goods

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung asked the EAEU to consider removing several obstacles to bilateral trade, with a focus on eliminating the threshold safeguard measure on Vietnamese textile and garment products and opening the Russian market further to Vietnamese fishery products.