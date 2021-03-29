Da Nang joins hands with central provinces to promote domestic tourism
Da Nang (VNA) - A joint domestic tourism stimulus programme has been announced by the Da Nang Department of Tourism in coordination with three localities in the central region.
Themed “Amazing Central Heritage”, the programme aims to attract more tourists to the central region, home to a range of heritages of Vietnam.
It is also to promote the tourism brand of four localities: Da Nang, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Binh, in order to revive tourism after the COVID-19 epidemic.
The programme will take place until the end of December with many new packages, featuring round-trip airfare discounts and vacation promotions at famous resorts, hotels and tours in the above mentioned localities, along with MICE and golf service packages with reasonable incentives.
The local tourism industry will coordinate to monitor and inspect the implementation of commitments by enterprises participating in the programme and strictly comply with the instructions of the Government, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the local People's Committees on the prevention and control of the epidemic./.