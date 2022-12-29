Da Nang, Lao province look to step up cooperation
Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang Luong Nguyen Minh Triet on December 28 hosted a reception for the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the Lao province of Salavan, Phoxay Xayasone.
Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang Luong Nguyen Minh Triet (R) and the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the Lao province of Salavan, Phoxay Xayasone at the reception (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, Triet said Da Nang has coordinated with five south-central Lao provinces, including Salavan, to carry out many cooperation programmes, including upgrading schools, public works and Vietnamese language training centres; and granting scholarships to Lao students for studying in Da Nang.
During 2018 – 2022, Da Nang has spent over 115.9 billion VND (4.9 million USD) on supporting Lao localities, including over 22.2 billion VND for Salavan, he said.
Da Nang signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Lao south-central provinces of Savannakhet, Champasak, Sekong, Salavan and Attapeu to promote cooperation in the fields of education and training, trade and investment for the 2023 – 2027 period, Triet said.
The official stressed that Da Nang will work closely with Lao localities, contributing to further promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of the two countries.
He suggested the authority of Salavan to continue coordinating with Da Nang to expand trade and investment cooperation.
For his part, the Lao guest highly appreciated Da Nang’s support for and multifaceted cooperation with Salavan, saying that the signed MoUs and agreements are the foundation for promoting cooperation programmes between the two localities.
He expressed his hope that on the basis of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, the two localities will continue fostering cooperation in the time to come.
Da Nang has so far signed 30 agreements and MoUs with seven localities of Laos, including Vientiane capital, and Xaynhabuly, Savannakhet, Champasak, Sekong, Salavane, and Attapeu provinces. Cooperation between the Vietnamese locality and the south- central localities of Laos have been effectively implemented, focusing on projects to support Laos in various fields./.