At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang, in coordination with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the 2022 awards on economic and efficient use of energy on March 23 with the aim to promote the use of clean energy towards sustainable development and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the locality.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Nguyen Thi Thuy Mai, deputy director of Da Nang's Department of Industry and Trade, said the awards will honour individuals, organisations and enterprises who succeed in implementing energy-efficient solutions.



The awards are part of the Vietnam Urban Energy Security project funded by USAID, and Da Nang is the first locality in Vietnam to implement the project.



The organising board will receive applications until April 30. They can be submitted online at website http://EEAdanang.com.vn, via email EEA@danang.gov.vn, or by post to the department's head office at 24 Tran Phu Street.



The award-winning enterprises will receive certificates and presents with total value of nearly 200 million VND (about 8,800 USD) at a ceremony scheduled to be held on June 30./.