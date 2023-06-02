Da Nang locals benefit from digital transformation (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – All public services of Da Nang have been provided online at level 4 - the highest level of online public services, which allows users to fill and submit forms, and pay fees online - since the beginning of this year, enabling all residents in the central city to access the services easily.



Le Kim Dung, a resident of Hai Chau district, submitted his application to get a business licence for his company with an Internet-connected computer even he was away from the district. Having his application accepted, Dung is following the process online.



“It is an easy process without having to queue at the administrative office. I can do it anywhere any time,” said Dung.



Like Dung, Le Thanh Tai, the owner of a company in Cam Le district, has his application for business licence approved and delivered to his place only three days after submission. After this successful experience, Tai has guided many of his friends in how to register their business activities and tax code online.



Regularly traveling to Laos for work, K.D. often submits applications for licences for his vehicles to travel between Vietnam and Laos. Taking advantage of the convenience of the online service provided online at Da Nang Department of Transport with simple procedures, in 2022, K.D. decided to move two cars with plates registered outside the city to Da Nang for more convenient process to renew the licence.



According to the Da Nang Department of Planning and Investment, currently, the number of requests for business licenses summited online accounts for 75% of the total.



Business registration is one of 1,476 public services that Da Nang has provided. To date, all the services have been available online.



The department said that one of the breakthrough improvement that the city has made is putting a digital citizen platform into use at https://congdanso.danang.gov.vn or https://myportal.danang.gov.vn, and via mobile app DaNang Smart City. Each citizen is provided with a QR code for making transactions.



Tran Ngoc Thach, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications said that so far, the platform has more than 260,000 users, accounting for 46% of local adults.



The DaNang Smart City app also provides smart services enabling locals to search for information such as administrative services, bus routes, traffic law violations, land prices, water and electricity bills and car parks.



Apart from public services, digital transformation has changed locals’ habits in many fields such as tourism, retail, and payment.



Ngo Thi Yen, a trader at Han market said that most of her foreign customers use cashless payment, which is accepted widely in local markets and entertainment destinations.



Da Nang has been a leading locality in the country in digital transformation. The ratio of public service requests in the city has reached 55.5%, 1.3 times higher than the country’s average.



Da Nang’s information-communications sector grew 10.47% in 2021 and contributed 12.57% to the local GRDP. Da Nang has launched an e-commerce platform with the involvement of 1,000 businesses and 2,500 products.



The 4.0 market model with cashless payment has been applied in three major makets in the city. So far, Da Nang has 83.14% of companies using e-contracts, 100% of businesses using e-invoices, and 69% paying tax online.



However, Tran Ngoc Thach, Vice Director of the city Department of Information and Communications said that despite the positive results, digital transformation in Da Nang is now just at the starting point of a decade of action.



The locality is working to create advanced platforms for the development of electronic government and a smart city, Thanh stated./.

VNA