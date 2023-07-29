This An Thuong pedestrian mall and night market was recently opened in Ngu Hanh Son district for visitors seeking different options at night. The night market is quite vibrant, and holds entertainment activities to attract visitors.

With a pedestrian mall and night market, this coastal area of Da Nang attracts thousands of visitors and shoppers every night. The city plans to link its night entertainment complexes to further boost the night-time economy.

My An Beach attracts about 1,000 visitors each night. This is considered an appropriate night-time economic model associated with tourism activities in the city.

Da Nang is gradually developing its night-time economy and pilot models have seen positive results. In order for the night-time economy to shine, Da Nang will also create favourable conditions for service providers to make a positive contribution to economic growth./.

VNA