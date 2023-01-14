Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang (R) and Consul General of the Republic of Korea in the central city of Da Nang Kang Boo-sung (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Consul General of the Republic of Korea in the central city of Da Nang Kang Boo-sung had a working session with Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang on January 13.



During the meeting, Quang said he hopes the RoK diplomat will pay attention to promoting Korean firms to invest in the city, especially in high technology, and research and development of information technology.

According the secretary, the RoK remains the fifth largest foreign investor in Da Nang, especially in terms of tourism.



RoK businesses will enjoy many incentives if they invest in high-tech parks, Quang said, adding that municipal authorities will create favourble conditions for Korean citizens to live and work in Da Nang.



For his part, Kang said he will try to implement effectively cooperation documents signed between two countries, noting that his office will organise activities to promote the image of Da Nang and its tourism potential to Korean people.



He wishes to strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries to promote mutual understanding, saying that a Vietnam - RoK festival will be held in Da Nang this year.



The diplomat expressed his hope to expand economic ties between the two sides in the coming time, stressing that his agency will try to encourage Korean businesses to invest in Da Nang./.