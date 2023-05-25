Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Da Nang (VNA) – A man in Thanh Binh ward, Hai Chau district, the central city of Da Nang, has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for “fabricating, storing, spreading, disseminating information, materials, items for opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the Criminal Code 2015.

Additionally, a probation period of four years has been imposed, starting from the completion of the prison sentence.

The sentence was given by the municipal People’s Court during an appeal trial on May 25.

According to the indictment, from April 20, 2019 to September 7, 2022, Bui Tuan Lam, known as Peter Lam Bui, 39, engaged in the act of composing and posting 19 articles on his personal Facebook account under the name "Peter Lam Bui", as well as 25 videos and articles on his self-created, managed, and utilised YouTube account. The content of these posts was untrue, fabricated, distorted, defamatory, and derogatory towards the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



At the court, Lam admitted to the above acts./.