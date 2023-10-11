Da Nang may become world’s semiconductor centre: workshop
The central city of Da Nang has many opportunities to become a semiconductor centre of Vietnam and the world, heard a workshop on developing human resources to serve the semiconductor industry in the city on October 10.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh cited the Ministry of Information and Communications as saying that last year, the digital economy contributed 19.76% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).
To date, Da Nang has 2,450 enterprises operating in the field of digital technology with 46,000 employees.
On August 16, the municipal People's Committee issued a plan on developing the information technology sector in the city to 2030, which identifies priorities for developing the chip design and manufacturing industry.
Da Nang set goals of digital economy accounting for at least 30% of the city's GRDP, and having at least 8,950 digital technology enterprises with 115,000 employees and at least seven IT and software parks, Chinh said.
An overview of workshop on developing human resources to serve the semiconductor industry in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FPT Corporation, said that with its available conditions, the city can attract domestic and foreign investors to build semiconductor factories in Da Nang to help it become a location with many semiconductor factories, thus contributing to localising the supply chain by completing the process of design, production, packaging, and sales.
Da Nang needs to provide a friendly environment and attract investment by optimising management processes, tax incentives and protection of intellectual property rights; while developing a supply chain and warehouse centre, becoming a distribution network for Southeast Asia and Asia - Pacific.
FPT is ready to accompany the city to improve the quality of human resources in the semiconductor industry by sending them to work abroad; promote cooperation and call on FPT's partners around the world in this field to invest in Da Nang, thus creating a “launching pad” for the city's young personnel to participate in semiconductor production, added Binh.
Trinh Thanh Lam, Sales Director of SYNOPSYS South Asia, said that Da Nang is the most suitable location for chip design, with suitable human resources. In particular, the city always pays attention and has policies to encourage the development of information technology and incubate startups in chip development./.