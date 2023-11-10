Da Nang most searched by Indian tourists
The central city of Da Nang has topped a list of the ten most sought-after destinations by Indian tourists on the travel search site Skyscanner India.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the Skyscanner India report said Indian searches for information related to Da Nang’s tourism since the beginning of this year has increased by 1,141% year-on-year, doubling the search volume for its runner-up, Almaty city of Kazakhstan.
Indian searches often focused on flights, hotel room prices and transportation fees.
Hanoi capital city came fifth in the top 10.
In the first nine months of 2023, more than 95,000 Indian tourists travelled to Da Nang, accounting for nearly 50% of the total number of visitors from India to Vietnam.
Da Nang is home to nice beaches and many restaurants, including 30 serving Indian food./.