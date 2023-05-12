Destinations Purple crepe myrtle trees bloom along Hanoi streets Crepe myrtles trees bloom along the streets of Hanoi every spring and summer, making the heart flutter from their gentle and poetic beauty.

Destinations Phu Quoc – A new global destination In recent years, Phu Quoc has emerged as one of the most talked about destinations for travelers from all around the world, thanks to its breathtaking natural beauty, iconic landmarks, and unparalleled luxury travel experiences.

Travel Sea and island tourism a ‘gold mine’ that needs to be tapped fully Sea and island tourism has long been a magnet, attracting over 70% of the total foreign tourists to Vietnam. However, the country has yet to fully tap its potential and advantages to develop this type of tourism in a better way.

Travel Terraced fields in Sa Pa during wet season Every year, in May, visitors flock to the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to witness the stunning beauty of the terraced rice fields around Sa Pa town during the wet season.