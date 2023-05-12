Microsoft Travel news site said to the west of Da Nang city is the Ba Na Hills resort, where visitors can find the majestic Golden Bridge. They can also take a cable car to and from the resort.

Around 25 kilometres from downtown Da Nang, Ba Na Hills lies 1,400 metres above sea level and has a complex of luxury resorts, theme parks, amusement facilities, and ancient pagodas.

In 2018, the 150-metre-long Golden Bridge, designed like giant hands from fiberglass and wire mesh, was built on Ba Na Hills and quickly became one of Da Nang’s tourism symbols.

Another leading attraction in the city is Marble Mountains, a cluster of five marble and limestone hills with pagodas on top and hidden caves with Buddhist shrines./.

VNA