Culture - Sports VBA season postponed again The organisers of the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league have postponed the 2020 season yet again, this time until the end of the year, the national Vietnam Television has reported.

Culture - Sports Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage A performance with more than 1,000 Ao dai by 21 Vietnamese designers took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi recently. The program aims at honoring Ao dai as Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established The national steering committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11) has decided to establish an organising board for the two tournaments.

Culture - Sports HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies Many filmmakers agree that HCM City is a good subject for a film but also acknowledge that it can be challenging to capture the essence of the place well enough to impress audiences.