The Lien Chieu deep-water port project, on a planned area of about 450 hectares, will be the largest container port in the central region upon completion and be capable of berthing container vessels of up to 8,000 TEUs.

The project consists of 2 components, with an implementation period from 2021 to 2025. Da Nang is now calling for investment in the project and offering incentives.

“Port infrastructure investment is among the categories subject to incentives. Projects with investment of over 30 trillion VND will enjoy special investment incentives. We are developing a bidding plan and attempting to get construction underway this year,” said Le Thanh Hung, Director of the Management Board for Da Nang’s Priority Infrastructure Investment Projects.

Considered a highlight of Da Nang’s investment attraction efforts, its Hi-Tech Park has been attracting a host of projects, in particular foreign investment focusing on information technology and high-tech industry.

Luong Van Quang, General Director of the Vector Fabrication Vietnam Co., Ltd, said: “Some of the foreign companies we know of may be our partners in the future, and we wish to focus on electronics.”

High-tech and information technology in Da Nang have attracted 508 projects to date, including 378 domestic projects and 130 FDI projects.

To take advantage of investment attraction efforts, Da Nang is perfecting its infrastructure to welcome investors in projects such as airports, seaports, and logistics, among others. An auxiliary industrial park is also on the way./.

