Da Nang offers free COVID-19 testing for tourists from Republic of Korea
Passengers register for rapid COVID-19 tests at Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Da Nang (VNA) - In order to create favourable conditions for visitors to Da Nang from the Republic of Korea, the municipal Department of Health has agreed with Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC to conduct free COVID-19 antigen testing from May 28 to June 30.
Accordingly, international tourists leaving the city at the international passenger terminal (Terminal 2) will receive free COVID-19 antigen tests.
Those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 will be monitored and treated in accordance with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
The move is aimed at attracting more tourists from this East Asia country.
Da Nang is focusing on restoring key markets that have open-door policies including RoK, Japan and India.
The Representative Office of the Korea National Administration of Tourism in Vietnam has announced the latest instructions on entry procedures and quarantine exemption when entering the RoK, which requires people who enter the RoK starting from June 1 to have a negative PCR result within 48 hours or a COVID-19 rapid antigen test conducted within 24 hours before departure. They are also required to take PCR tests in RoK within three days upon entry./.