Society Sufficient power supply to be ensured in 2022: Ministry The electricity supply will basically be guaranteed in 2022 without a risk of power shortage, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.

Society Campaign helps change gender stereotypes The music video (MV) “Viec nho to ta cung lo” (small or big things, we all do) – the theme song of a social media campaign titled “Thanh nien chuan – Noi khong voi dinh kien gioi” (Standard youth - Say no to gender stereotypes) has been launched recently, aiming to raise public awareness of changing gender-related behaviors

Society Special COVID requirements set for high school graduation exam In cases candidates for the high school graduation exam are COVID-19-positive and have certificates for their health condition, they can be exceptionally approved for graduation, according to regulations issued by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Vietnam shows best-ever performance at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad All the seven Vietnamese students competing at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2022 pocketed medals, including three golds, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on June 1.