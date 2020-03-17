Da Nang: over 1.98 million USD for developing community tourism
The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang has decided to spend 46.1 billion VND (over 1.98 million USD) on developing community-based tourism in Nam O Bay, Lien Chieu district.
A corer of Nam O Bay in Lien Chieu district (Photo: https://www.baodanang.vn/)
Accordingly, holiday-makers will have an opportunity to experience daily life and cultural activities, and enjoy local food while visiting the locality.
The project aims to fully tap local advantages and potential to diversify tourism products and services.
It will also contribute to promoting the preservation of cultural heritages and introduce the image of local fishing villages to visitors.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, Da Nang aims to serve 9.8 million tourists in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 12.74 percent.
Besides developing the domestic market, the city has focused on potential markets such as France, Germany, Russia, Australia, North America and India.
In 2019, Da Nang welcomed 8.69 million holidaymakers, including nearly 3.5 million foreigners, up 30.7 percent from the previous year./.