Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - More than 5,500 young people in the central city of Da Nang, where a number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in recent days, have registered to participate in a voluntary programme on disease prevention and control launched by the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 28, head of the union’s board on education and communication Nguyen Duy Thanh said on July 30.
Over 2,800 young people have volunteered for disease response activities while around 2,700 others are ready to donate blood.
The city’s Health Department announced on July 30 that over 750 health workers and medical and pharmaceutical students at local universities and colleges have voluntarily registered to participate in the fight against COVID-19.
In face of the complicated developments of the pandemic, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho ordered the suspension of receiving citizens in person at offices dealing with petitions at all levels from 1pm on July 30.
The central city has seen 35 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, since July 25./.