Da Nang: Over 5,500 volunteers register for COVID-19 fight

More than 5,500 young people in the central city of Da Nang, where a number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in recent days, have registered to participate in a voluntary programme on disease prevention and control launched by the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 28, head of the union’s board on education and communication Nguyen Duy Thanh said on July 30.