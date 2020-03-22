No shortage of rice supply in Vietnam. We commit to selling at the right price, ensuring the quantity supplied to the market. The notification is put in front of a rice shop in Lien Chieu District, making sure that goods supply are plentiful, and people should not be confused due to concerns over the disease, leading to overbuying.

Meanwhile, to ensure customers’ safety, a number of shops in the city have been temporarily closed.

For businesses that are still operating, disease preventive measures have been carefully implemented.

Positive actions of the people are joining in the city’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, ensuring safety for people and tourists when coming to the coastal city./.

VNA