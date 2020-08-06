Da Nang pilots database on COVID-19 patients
Da Nang (VNA) – The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city said on August 6 that it has piloted a database on COVID-19 patients.
The database, available at www.opendata.danang.gov.vn or https://congdulieu.vn, will enable users to access information about COVID-19 patients, links among them and places they had visited.
The database will make it easier for management agencies and the health sector to sort patients on the basis of their residence, gender and age, as well as their medical history.
Earlier, the Authority of Information Technology Application at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has suggested those with smartphones download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.
The contract tracing app, developed by tech firm Bkav, uses Bluetooth Low Energy, a wireless personal area network technology, to link with smartphones within a two-meter distance.
If a user is positive for SARS-CoV-2 (known as person F0), health authorities can identify those who had close contact with that person (known as F1), and the system will alert them about the risk of infection.
They will be also provided with instructions on contacting health authorities for assistance./.