Society AO victims in Tien Giang receive help from community The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is home to nearly 11,100 Agent Orange/dioxin victims, most of who live in poverty, according to the provincial association of AO/dioxin victims.

Society Over 21,000 citizens brought home from 50 countries, territories More than 80 flights have been operated so far, bringing home safely more than 21,000 Vietnamese citizens from some 50 countries and territories, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Hanoi, HCM City work to ensure safety for high school exams The capital Hanoi and the southern metropolis of HCM City are carrying out measures to ensure safety at the upcoming national high school graduation examinations, which are slated for August 8-10.

Society Campaign calling for public involvement in COVID-19 fight launched The Ministry of Health (MoH) in conjunction with eight other units launched a communications campaign to run from August 6 to September 30 to raise public awareness about the importance of implementing COVID-19 preventive measures and adopting healthy practices amid the pandemic.