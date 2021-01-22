Travel Hanoi to focus on fuelling domestic tourism in 2021 The Hanoi Department of Tourism has decided to concentrate resources on promoting the domestic tourism market this year and will prepare to welcome international arrivals when conditions allow.

Travel Vietnam’s wonders promoted on Google Arts & Culture Google Arts & Culture on January 21 announced the Wonders of Vietnam project on online platform to honour the country’s natural landscapes, tangible and intangible heritages recognised by the UNESCO.

Travel Tourism on track in the world's largest cave: AFP France's news agency AFP on January 20 published an article on how tourism has been developed in and benefited local community around Vietnam’s Son Doong, which has been dubbed the world’s largest cave.

Travel Charming Phu Quoc island city Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island and one of the world’s most favourite tourism destinations. Boasting many uncharted beaches and forests, Phu Quoc and all of its islets formed Phu Quoc city under Kien Giang province, Vietnam’s first island city, as of January 1, 2021