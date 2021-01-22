Da Nang pins hopes on MICE tours
Da Nang on January 22 welcomed a group of more than 700 visitors taking a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tour, one of the largest groups on such a tour to the central city this year.
This is a good start for the city’s smoke-free industry in 2021, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh.
Binh welcomed the group, who are employees of the Hanoi-based R&B JSC, with flowers at Da Nang International Airport, which he expects will make a good impression.
The city has been taking proactive steps to stimulate tourism demand and create the necessary momentum for future development.
CEO of the R&B JSC Trac Thanh Cong said the company selected Da Nang as the host city for its year-end party because of its beautiful nature, friendly people, and great weather.
He also said that he and his employees will spend three days visiting a number of popular destinations in Da Nang, such as Ba Na Hills, Ngu Hanh Son, Linh Ung Pagoda, and Son Tra Peninsula, as well as nearby Hoi An ancient town.
Da Nang has been making multiple efforts to promote MICE tourism, one of which is improving and developing support policies to help MICE tours attract more visitors.
The city also welcomed a group of over 1,000 holidaymakers on a MICE tour on January 7-8.
It is offering free admission to Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains), a national special relic, the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum, the Da Nang Museum, and the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture throughout the year to boost tourism./.
