Health Conjoined twins in stable condition after separating operation The conjoined twins who were separated after a 12-hour operation on July 15 are now in stable condition, according to Dr Truong Quang Dinh, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital.

Health No new COVID-19 case reported on July 16 No new COVID-19 case was reported in Vietnam on July 16, leaving the total number at 381 as of 6pm on the day, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 control.

Health Vietnam, UK boost health cooperation Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and British Ambassador Gareth Ward signed a memorandum of understanding on July 15 on cooperation to implement the UK Prosperity Fund’s Better Health Programme in Vietnam.

Health HCM City doctors separate conjoined twins Around 100 doctors and nurses at City Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.