Visitors at a bus station in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - The transport sector of the central Da Nang city is implementing a series of plans to ensure traffic safety, and order during the National Day holidays from September 1 – 4 as the number of tourists to the locality is forecast to strongly surge.



According to General Director of Da Nang Bus Station Management and Transport JSC Pham Loi, the volume of passengers traveling during the holiday will also increase by 20-30%.



During the holiday, the railway sector will operate more trains from the north to the south in general, and those to and from Da Nang in particular, especially Hanoi – Da Nang and Da Nang – Ho Chi Minh City routes, to serve passengers.



The municipal Department of Tourism forecast that the number of arrivals to tourist sites in Da Nang during the National Day holidays would grow nearly 40% from the figure in 2019.



It is expected that about over 530 domestic and international flights will carry some 60,300 passengers to the central economic hub during August 31 – September 4. Of the sum, there will be approximately 95 international flights with 13,300 visitors onboard.



The department has requested tourism service providers to ensure offering good experiences for tourists.



The city, meanwhile, has scheduled a series of activities to serve both residents and visitors. Among them are a golf tourism festival, a yacht race, a street show of music, magic, and dances, and an exhibition.



A number of local tourist destinations and museums are set to continue offering free or discount entrance fees for tourists./.