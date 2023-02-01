A convergence of local specialties and those of nearby provinces and foreign countries, Da Nang is considered as a representative of the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam.

Some of must-try dishes include banh xeo (Vietnamese pancake), mi Quang (Quang noodles), Banh trang cuon thit heo (sliced pork rolled with rice paper), goi ca Nam O (Nam O fish salad), among others.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, there are now more than 4,000 dining establishments and 200 restaurants in the city. Of this, over 2,000 small- and medium-sized ones specialise in dishes of all regions of Vietnam.

Besides the taste of local dishes, foreign tourists can find themselves in a familiar atmosphere as they are surrounded with those from the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, and Thailand.

Over the past time, the Da Nang’s Tourism Promotion Centre and the Da Nang Cuisine Culture Association have jointly organised food festivals and competitions, and promoted the city’s famous dishes on internet platforms such as YouTube and TikTok./.

VNA