Da Nang, (VNA) – Da Nang hopes to promote ties with Cuban localities, a leader of the central city told Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba who is leading a delegation on a visit to the city.



At a reception for the Cuban guest, Vice Secretary of Da Nang Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s People’s Council Luong Nguyen Minh Triet said the city attaches importance to developing multi-faceted cooperation with Cuba.



However, the partnership between Da Nang and organisations and localities of Cuba has not matched the traditional friendship between the two countries, Triet noted, adding that the city has yet to establish official friendly and cooperative ties with any Cuban locality.



He said Da Nang wishes to collaborate with Cuba in health care, science, education, sports, culture, information technology and clean agriculture.



The city also wants to boost people-to-people exchanges with Cuba to enhance mutual understanding, Triet said, and asked Álvarez to help with promoting ties between Da Nang and Cuban localities as well as bilateral trade and investment cooperation.



The Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba praised the achievements that Vietnam has made in the Doi Moi process under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



He also appreciated the impressive development of Da Nang, and affirmed that he will continue working to foster cooperation between Cuban localities and Da Nang, particularly in trade and enterprises’ connectivity./.

VNA