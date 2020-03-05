Da Nang provides more assistance for Japanese tourists
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Centre for Tourism Promotion will join hands with Sunrise Group Asia Co., Ltd. (Sunrise Danang) in supporting Japanese tourists.
Under a recently-signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), Sunrise Danang will coordinate with the centre in providing assistance for Japanese visitors who contact the centre to ask for support.
At the same time, the two sides will introduce Da Nang’s tourism products and services as well as major notifications to Japanese tourists through social networks.
Sunrise Danang will collect Japanese holidaymakers’ feedback in order to help the city improve its services.
Founded by two young Japanese, namely Kenta Kawano and Taiki Iida, Sunrise Danang is offering a trustworthy source of information about Da Nang’s tourism services to Japanese tourist arrivals.
Japan is one of the major sources of tourists to Da Nang, with more than 180,000 vacationers last year./.