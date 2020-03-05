Destinations Infographic Vietnam’s tourism spots in world’s top 25 The world’s biggest tourism review site TripAdvisor has releaved theirTravelers' Choice Best of the Best năm 2020. Many tourism destinations of Vietnam are listed in the world’s top 25 in serveral categories

Travel HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbuster Scenes of Ho Chi Minh City are featured in the latest trailer of Disney’s science fiction film entitled “Artemis Fowl”.

Business Vietjet Air to halt flights from/to RoK from March 7 Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea starting March 7 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the RoK continues to rise.

Travel Van Hoi lagoon: a sight not to miss 120 km from Hanoi, Van Hoi lagoon (Hien Luong commune, Ha Hoa district, Phu Tho province) is described as a miniature of Ha Long Bay in northern midland area where most of the wilderness is still kept intact.