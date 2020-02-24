Da Nang quarantines two persons from coronavirus-hit areas
The central city of Da Nang has quarantined two Vietnamese people as they showed signs of fever after returning from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and northern Vinh Phuc province, which reported many cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.
Da Nang city quarantines two Vietnamese from COVID-19-hit areas. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has quarantined two Vietnamese people as they showed signs of fever after returning from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and northern Vinh Phuc province, which reported many cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.
One of the two, a 25-year-old man was detected with fever at Da Nang International Airport and suspected of infecting the virus after traveling from a COVID-19-hit area in the RoK on February 23, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tien Hong said.
He was then taken to Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases for quarantine and medical monitoring, Hong said, adding that the man is now in stable health conditions.
The other, a six-year-old child with fever has been quarantined at Da Nang City Paediatrics and Obstetrics Hospital since February 22. The child had travelled to Vinh Phuc province, which reported 11 out of 16 infection cases in the country to date.
According to the health department, the city kept a close watch on 49 flights with 3,708 arrivals. It has had no cases testing positive for the virus so far./.