Da Nang ranks third in economic growth in 2022
The central city of Da Nang ranked third in terms of economic growth and 17th in economic scale nationwide in 2022, the municipal Department of Statistics reported at a press conference on December 30.
Data of the agency show that Da Nang leads the five cities in the central key economic zone both in economic growth and size.
According to General Director of the Department of Statistics Tran Van Vu, thanks to great efforts from the municipal Party Committee, authorities, businesses and people, Da Nang’s socio-economic development has been flourishing, and many key economic sectors have recovered quickly and produced breakthroughs.
Solutions to support businesses and social security policies have been implemented effectively, he added.
The city’s GDRP rose by 14.05% year-on-year, and 6.34% compared to 2019.
The locality’s economic size totaled 125.2 trillion VND (over 5.29 billion USD), increasing over 17.38 trillion VND compared to 2021.
The service area holds the key position in the city’s economy with an estimated yearly growth of 17.85%, contributing 13.31 percentage points to the increase in the total value added (VA)./.