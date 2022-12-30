Business HCM City’s consumer price index drops slightly in December Unlike previous months, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month decline of 0.07% in its December consumer price index (CPI), the municipal Statistics Office said on December 30.

Business Vietnam’s agricultural sector posts record high growth in 2022 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on December 30 announced that the agricultural sector has achieved all goals set for this year, including a growth rate of 3.36%, a record for many recent years.

Business 2023 state budget revenue estimate up 0.4%: report State budget revenue in 2023 is projected at 1.62 quadrillion VND (68.5 billion USD), up 0.4% from 2022, according to a report on state budget, which was exclusively made for the public.

Business Work starts on specialties trade centre in An Giang province The construction of a trade centre showcasing specialties of Vietnam began in Mekong Delta province of An Giang on December 30.