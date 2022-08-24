Da Nang ready for tourism-golf festival
The central city of Da Nang has planned to run its tourism-golf festival from August 29 to September 2, which entails the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 and a series of interesting sidelines events.
The BRG Danang Golf Club’s Nicklaus Course (Photo: nhandan.vn)Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has planned to run its tourism-golf festival from August 29 to September 2, which entails the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 and a series of interesting sidelines events.
As a highlight of the festival, the championship, part of the Asian Development Tour, will gather 144 golfers, including 120 international professional ones invited by the organiser – the Asia Tour company, and 20 professional players from Vietnam. The remaining four amateur players are nominated by sponsors.
So far, 74 out of 120 international linksmen have registered to participate. They are from Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the US, Australia, the UK, and Switzerland, among others.
The final round of the championship will see the competition of 50 players who vie for total rewards of 75,000 USD.
According to Mark Reeves, Director of Golf Development & Property Business Division at BRG Group, the BRG Danang Golf Club’s Nicklaus Course is the venue for the competition. The 18-hole golf course was the first bulkhead course in Vietnam and Asia. Inspired by world-class Florida style courses, its authentic hardwood bulkhead materials were imported from the US.
Currently, BRG, a pioneer in the development of golf sports and golf tourism in Vietnam, has fully prepared the infrastructure to organise the tournament, and invited foreign experts to check and ensure the course quality.
The event is expected to be a boost to golf tourism development in Vietnam, proving that Vietnam deserves to be voted as "Asia's Most Attractive Golf Destination" and "World's Most Attractive Golf Destination, said Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh.
Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Xuan Binh unveiled that in addition to the championship, there will be workshops on golf and travel from August 29 – 31. At the event, discussions will revolve around golf tourism development strategy, as well as potential and opportunities of such destinations as Da Nang.
Illustrative photoThe festival also features the Pro-Am golf tournament on August 30, which will enable golfers and golf lovers to interact and compete with professional players at home and abroad at the BRG Danang Golf Resort.
It will see the competition of 33 teams of 33 professional and 99 amateur golfers. Each team consists of one professional and three amateur players.
As part of the festival, visitors will be treated to hands-on experiences of golf activities at golf courses in the central region through a free sightseeing tour around the Montgomerie Link between August 25 and September 5 and a free golf practice programme for children under 12 years old at the Laguna course.
Da Nang, meanwhile, offers workshop speakers and travel agents a visit to its popular entertainment complex Sun World Ba Na Hills, the Da Nang by Night tour, as well as myriad cultural and tourism activities and cuisine experiences.
In addition to the main tournament, friendship ones will also be organised to increase the attractiveness of golf tour programmes offered by local courses, in contribution to promoting golf destinations, attracting domestic and international golfers and high-quality tourists, Binh said.
Da Nang is popular for its beautiful beaches and high-end golf courses designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman.
Covering 1,255sq.km and having a total of 90 kilometres of coastline and dozens of beaches, Da Nang targets 3.32 million domestic tourists and 180,000 foreign visitors this year under one scenario and two million and 100,000 under the other.
The city is cited as an entrance to four UNESCO-recognised World Heritage sites including the former royal capital city of Hue, Hoi An ancient city and My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province, and Phong Nha-Ke Bang Park in Quang Binh province./.