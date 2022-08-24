Travel World Travel Awards 2022’s Gala Ceremony to be held in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City will host the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 on September 7, launched to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry.

Destinations Spectacular charm of Pha Din Pass in Dien Bien Pha Din Pass is about 32km long and peaks at 1,648m above sea level, linking the two provinces of Dien Bien and Son La. The name of the pass originates from the language of Thai ethnic minority group, meaning the place where ‘sky’ and ‘land’ meet. It is one of the four most famous passes in Vietnam’s northwest.

Travel Six must-try experiences when visiting Vietnam Vietnam has now reopened to international tourism. Travel site The Culture Trip recently listed six interesting activities in Vietnam that all visitors should experience while here.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.